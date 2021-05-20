Drew Pearson will have Roger Staubach present him for Hall of Fame

USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pearson waited 33 years to have his day in Canton. He learned of his election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February, and his day will come in August at the enshrinement of the eight-member Class of 2021.

To no one’s surprise, Pearson has selected Roger Staubach as his presenter, Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 reports.

The two men authored one of the most famous plays in NFL history: The original Hail Mary allowed the Cowboys to upset the Vikings in the 1975 playoffs.

Pearson joined Staubach in the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor in 2011. He now gets to join Staubach in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a long wait.

Staubach, who entered the Hall of Fame in 1985, has served as a presenter two other times. He presented his coach, Tom Landry, in 1990 and another of his receivers, Bob Hayes, in 2009.