Ezekiel Elliott’s dogs send two to hospital with injuries

Three dogs owned by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott were running loose in Frisco, Texas with one of them, a rottweiler, having bitten two people and sent them to the hospital with injuries.

According to Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott was cited by police for three counts of animal-at-large with the rottweiler being put on a mandatory 10-day quarantine hold. The victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filed as of yet.

It’s the second time Elliott’s dogs have been the subject of an investigation. Elliott was sued last year after a separate incident when a woman on-site at Elliott’s residence to clean his pool was bitten by the dogs. She claimed that all three dogs had bitten her with the rottweiler dragging her by the arm. The lawsuit said she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life.

Additionally, that lawsuit had claimed there had been another pool cleaner that had also been bit by Elliott’s dogs.