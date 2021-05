Getty Images

The Falcons made a move for their offensive line on Thursday, claiming William Sweet off waivers. Now they have made another.

Atlanta announced Thursday morning that the club is cutting offensive lineman Jack Batho as a corresponding move.

Batho signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of the South Dakota School of Mines. He played six seasons at the program and was a captain for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.