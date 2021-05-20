Grady Jarrett on contract: Call my agent and everything will work out

Getty Images

The Falcons’ need to create cap space in order to sign their draft picks or do much of anything else this year has led to a lot of speculation about trading wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones’ cap number isn’t the only big one that the team could address, however. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has a $20.833 million cap hit for this season and his contract is set to expire after the 2022 season.

The team could convert salary into signing bonus and cut the cap number by pushing some of the hit into the future or they could lower it by signing Jarrett to a contract extension. On Thursday, Jarrett said anything having to do with his contract should go through his agent.

“When it comes to contracts, everybody knows I’m represented by Todd France,” Jarrett said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Call Todd about the contract stuff. It ain’t no secret. You know what I’m saying. Call Todd. He’ll talk to the people up here and everything is going to work out. So, call big Todd.”

Jarrett has made two Pro Bowls and started 78 games since joining the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.