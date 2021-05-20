Jaguars sign fifth-round pick Luke Farrell

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed one tight end who played for Urban Meyer in college on Thursday morning and they signed another one on Thursday afternoon.

Fifth-round pick Luke Farrell was the second of those tight ends to sign and the news of his deal is unlikely to generate the response the team got for signing Tim Tebow.

Farrell has a lot more experience at the position than his new teammate. He was recruited to Ohio State by Meyer and played for him before Meyer stepped down after the 2018 season.

He played 44 games for the Buckeyes and caught 34 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns. That suggests a blocking role will be in the cards for him at the professional level.