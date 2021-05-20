Jason Kelce: I’m excited to see what Jalen Hurts can do this year

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 20, 2021, 8:42 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 03 Washington Football Team at Eagles
Getty Images

When quarterback Jalen Hurts took his first professional snaps last year, they came from Jason Kelce.

The Eagles haven’t officially named Hurts their starting quarterback, and Hurts said Wednesday that he has no problem embracing competition. But there’s a clear expectation that Hurts will be QB1 when Philadelphia opens the 2021 season.

During an interview with WIP this week, Kelce touted several of the quarterback’s qualities that can make him successful.

“I’m excited to see what Jalen can do this year,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I really like his mentality. All the intangibles, this kid has them in spades. He’s got a great quiet, calm confidence to him. He’s cocky. You can tell in his head he’s the best player on that field, but he doesn’t make all the … receivers, all the other players, feel like that’s the case. He still appreciates all those other guys.

“He’s still humble enough. But also confident enough at the same time. And that’s hard to find in a player. But that’s the way most of the [best] players I’ve been around are. So I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

In his press conference this week, Kelce said the Eagles can still contend despite being in a transition period. If Hurts plays like a franchise quarterback, contention is that much more likely.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jason Kelce: I’m excited to see what Jalen Hurts can do this year

  1. I wouldn’t count out the Eagles for a playoff spot. They still had the most productive D line in the NFC East last year, and their O-line was middle of the pack with 4/5 starters, including two Pro Bowl lineman, being out. All of them are now back. It’s a top 5 OL. Jalen Hurts led an offense that put up over 400 yards in the games he started. His passing stats were down, but he threw the ball down the field much more than a typical rookie, and he also threw a lot away when nobody was open. His interceptions were not “bad” interceptions. If you watch the games, you see a guy who brings a lot of juice to an offense. It all comes down to the defense. If they play sound defensive football, the Eagles will more than contend.

  2. I trust Kelce’s opinion. He’s been around long enough to know.

    But the real question for Hurts is: can the kid put the ball where the receivers can catch it?

  3. EAGLEMD, good point. People love to point out his accuracy problems but they conveniently leave out the part about Jalen having the 2nd most air yards on his passes. He was throwing farther down field than mahomes and Rodgers and every qb in the league except flacco, who was #1 on that list. And hurts had a bad o-line and even worse wrs. Some of the hate just makes me laugh sometimes. I read in one article that hurts is trash because his numbers show it, but in the same exact article they gave Wentz a pass because of the terrible team surrounding him. Lol I guess hurts was supposed to shine in his first 4 games with a bad team and not a single preseason rep.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.