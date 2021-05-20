Jason Kelce: I’m excited to see what Jalen Hurts can do this year

Getty Images

When quarterback Jalen Hurts took his first professional snaps last year, they came from Jason Kelce.

The Eagles haven’t officially named Hurts their starting quarterback, and Hurts said Wednesday that he has no problem embracing competition. But there’s a clear expectation that Hurts will be QB1 when Philadelphia opens the 2021 season.

During an interview with WIP this week, Kelce touted several of the quarterback’s qualities that can make him successful.

“I’m excited to see what Jalen can do this year,” Kelce said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I really like his mentality. All the intangibles, this kid has them in spades. He’s got a great quiet, calm confidence to him. He’s cocky. You can tell in his head he’s the best player on that field, but he doesn’t make all the … receivers, all the other players, feel like that’s the case. He still appreciates all those other guys.

“He’s still humble enough. But also confident enough at the same time. And that’s hard to find in a player. But that’s the way most of the [best] players I’ve been around are. So I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

In his press conference this week, Kelce said the Eagles can still contend despite being in a transition period. If Hurts plays like a franchise quarterback, contention is that much more likely.