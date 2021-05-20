Jon Gruden: 17-game season is going to be interesting

USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gruden is entering his 15th season as a head coach. But like everyone else he’ll have to adapt to something new in 2021.

During a recent interview for the team’s in-house TV show, Gruden was asked how adding a 17th game to the regular season will affect things like practice — not just for the offseason and training camp, but also in the regular season. While Gruden said he didn’t know exactly how things would shake out, he did note there’s likely going to be a difference in the approach for rookies and veterans.

“That’s going to be interesting,” Gruden said. “The season was long to start with — 16 games. And now you’re playing 17 regular-season games, and if you qualify for the tournament, it’s a really long season. So guys … that are in [their] 10th year, we might treat you a little differently than Alex Leatherwood and [Trevon] Moehrig and some of these rookies coming in here. You’re going to have to really push some of these rookies, because it’s an eye opener for a young player, the length of the season.”

The Raiders will likely be relying on Leatherwood and Moehrig — their first- and second-round selections, respectively — as starters in 2021, so getting them ready for the length of the season sooner than later will be key to Las Vegas’ success.