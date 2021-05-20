Lane Johnson “full go” for offseason work

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson‘s 2020 season was limited to seven games by ankle and knee injuries that led to season-ending surgery on his ankle in December.

The ankle injury had been an issue for Johnson for some time and the hope in Philly is that having Johnson back at full strength will help them climb back from last year’s 4-11-1 record. On Thursday, Johnson said that he’s working without restrictions in the team’s offseason program.

“Full go in practice. I got cleared a couple weeks ago,” Johnson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com.

The Eagles also expect to have right guard Brandon Brooks back from last year’s torn Achilles and left tackle Andre Dillard back from a torn biceps. If all three players are healthy, the offensive line should be stronger than the one that closed out the 2020 season and quarterback Jalen Hurts would surely appreciate that development.