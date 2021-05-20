Lawrence Guy: I was thrilled when I saw the Patriots signed Matthew Judon

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy elected to re-sign with the Patriots on a four-year deal this offseason, continuing his tenure after a previous four seasons with the club.

But before he initially signed with New England in 2017, Guy played three seasons with Baltimore. Guy’s final year with the Ravens was edge rusher Matthew Judon‘s rookie year as a sixth-round pick out of Grand Valley State. So Guy had a positive reaction to hearing the news Judon was heading up to New England.

“I was thrilled when I saw Judon got signed,” Guy said Thursday, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I remember when I left Baltimore, I said, ‘This kid is going to be special.'”

Judon led the Ravens in sacks in each of the last two years, becoming one of the premiere edge rushers in this year’s free agent class. Judon has 34.5 career sacks, seven forced fumbles, 54 tackles for loss, and 103 quarterback hits in 76 games.