Lawrence Guy: I was thrilled when I saw the Patriots signed Matthew Judon

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 20, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy elected to re-sign with the Patriots on a four-year deal this offseason, continuing his tenure after a previous four seasons with the club.

But before he initially signed with New England in 2017, Guy played three seasons with Baltimore. Guy’s final year with the Ravens was edge rusher Matthew Judon‘s rookie year as a sixth-round pick out of Grand Valley State. So Guy had a positive reaction to hearing the news Judon was heading up to New England.

“I was thrilled when I saw Judon got signed,” Guy said Thursday, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I remember when I left Baltimore, I said, ‘This kid is going to be special.'”

Judon led the Ravens in sacks in each of the last two years, becoming one of the premiere edge rushers in this year’s free agent class. Judon has 34.5 career sacks, seven forced fumbles, 54 tackles for loss, and 103 quarterback hits in 76 games.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Lawrence Guy: I was thrilled when I saw the Patriots signed Matthew Judon

  1. Not sure why BB gave this guy so much money. Kinda like picking Barmore in the second round. Yeah it’s fun that they’re bullies, but does that matter when guys are running circles around you?

    Probably why the Patriots don’t usually pay big money in FA and are terrible at drafting. At least in free agency they can strategize to protect themselves from themselves.

  2. “If you can’t beat em, sign em.”
    BB finally learning how to build a defense- sign more Ravens.

  3. “BB finally learning how to build a defense”

    Belichick is the premier defensive coach in the NFL who has turned guys like Kyle Van Noy or even Tully Banta Cain into highly sought after pass rushers. Don’t talk down Belichick’s defense, that’s his specialty.

  4. sbchampsagain says:
    May 20, 2021 at 3:46 pm
    “If you can’t beat em, sign em.”

    BB finally learning how to build a defense- sign more Ravens.

    Are you new to football? Asking because you appear to not have seen or remember the Patriots beating the cr*p out of the Ravens on a regular basis in the last two decades.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.