Lions want to utilize Breshad Perriman’s speed in new offense

Getty Images

Detroit’s offense will look much different when Dan Campbell coaches his first game in Week One, largely due to its passing game.

Gone are quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Kenny Golladay, and receiver Marvin Jones with Jared Goff, Tyrell Williams, and Breshad Perriman taking their place.

The Lions’ staff has varying degrees of experience with each player, but Antwaan Randle El coached Perriman as an assistant with the Buccaneers in 2019.

During a press conference this week, Randle El said Perriman consistently made plays when he got an opportunity to do so that year. Now for 2021, Randle El thinks the Lions can take advantage of Perriman’s speed.

“It’s about really just figuring out ways to be able to get him the ball,” Randle El said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “One of his biggest attributes is speed and then his speed and height together, him being able to go up and get the ball, and then being able to keep the defender on one side and catch the ball on the other side. So he’s proven to do that down the field, so with that vertical threat with his speed — it certainly helps him being able to run any of those underneath routes and he did a lot of that stuff in Tampa and even last year. That vertical speed that he brings certainly helps out.”

Perriman was Baltimore’s 26th pick in 2015, but has not played up to his draft status. His best season was with Randle El in Tampa Bay, as he caught 36 passes for 645 yards with six touchdowns. Last year with the Jets, Perriman had 30 catches for 505 yards with three TDs.

Between stints with Baltimore, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, and New York, he has 125 career catches for 2,066 yards with 14 touchdowns in 63 games.