Melvin Gordon trying to show he’s “still this high-caliber back”

The Broncos signed Melvin Gordon to a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason. At one point, some wondered whether he even would make it to the second season of the contract.

Now, Gordon is looking to the future and hoping to finish his career in Denver.

“I really feel like this is the year to do what I need to do, because I want to make Denver home,” Gordon told Aric DiLalla of the team website. “I don’t want to be a journeyman. I keep saying that. I want to really make Denver home. I love the city. I love the guys there. It’s just a great atmosphere. I think with the fans, it’ll make me feel even more at home. I’m not going to let no one deter me from what I want and take me from what I want. My mindset right now is to make that my home for a while.”

Phillip Lindsay is gone, leaving Gordon as the unquestioned lead back. The Broncos signed Mike Boone in free agency and selected Javonte Williams in the second round, giving Vic Fangio the “two or three backs [needed in] this league to have success.”

Gordon, 28, has not had 1,000 yards since 2017 and hasn’t made the Pro Bowl since 2018. Last season, he rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns on 215 carries.

“I don’t want people to feel like, ‘He’s lost a step. He’s this or that,'” Gordon said. “I almost went for 1,000 yards last year while sharing the ball. . . . It’s important to not only show people, but also show myself, that I’m still this high-caliber back.”