Report: Washington releasing Morgan Moses

Washington gave right tackle Morgan Moses permission to seek a trade two days ago. Moses apparently found no takers.

The team is releasing Moses, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Moses, 30, was scheduled to make $7.75 million in base salary for 2021. His release will save the team $7.735 million against the salary cap.

He started 97 games over seven seasons.

Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round, so the plan likely is to make him the right tackle. The team recently signed left tackle Charles Leno, who started every game at left tackle for the Bears the past five seasons.

Washington also has veteran depth at tackle in Geron Christian Sr., a third-round choice in 2018 who made six starts at left tackle last season, and Cornelius Lucas, who made eight starts at left tackle last season. Saahdiq Charles, a fourth-round choice in 2020 who played two snaps as a rookie before going on injured reserve, can play tackle.