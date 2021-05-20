Sterling Shepard lauds Daniel Jones’ leadership skills

Getty Images

Daniel Jones organized workouts for some of his teammates in April. Receiver Sterling Shepard was among those who made the trip to Arizona to bond together and work on their timing in the second season of Jason Garrett’s offense.

“It just shows his leadership skills in getting everybody together and trying to get some of the timing down,” Shepard told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “That’s important for offense, especially receiver to QB. Good session. We had a great time out there getting to know each other and bonding with each other, as well. Just shows you [Jones’] maturity level in being able to set something like that up.”

The Giants added veterans Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and John Ross. They drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round.

The Giants seemingly have helped Jones this offseason.

“Super excited about it,” Shepard said. “This offense was in need of some more weapons, and I feel like we got that accomplished over the offseason.”