The first Tim Tebow prop bets emerge

Getty Images

Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. And even though he’s months away from playing in a regular-season game (if he even does), oddsmakers have crafted potential wagers based on his potential performance.

Via PointsBet, the over-under for Tebow the tight end receiving yards has been set at 12.5, and the over-under for receiving touchdowns sits at 0.5.

For receiving yards, the under lands at -180, with the over at +135. For receiving touchdowns, the under lands at -500, and the over pays +350.

These reflect the very real possibility that Tebow won’t make the team — and that, if he does, he won’t actually do much.

That said, Tebow wouldn’t be on the 90-man roster maintained by his college coach, Urban Meyer, if Meyer weren’t inclined to give Tebow every opportunity to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, or on the practice squad with the ability to be called up and to dress in any given game.

Indeed, it could be useful to have odds for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, too.