The Tim Tebow jerseys are already for sale

Jaguars.com

Signed by the Jaguars on Thursday morning, the team’s online shop already offers Tim Tebow jerseys for sale.

Here’s the link, with three players at the top of the page: Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Tebow.

The image on the main page originally had Tebow wearing No. 0. That has been changed to No. 85.

Click the “Shop Now” link, and you’ll see a list of options with three Tebow jerseys along the top. Click one of the Tebow jerseys, and you’ll get this message: “This is a special event item. Orders containing this item will be shipped separately. This item will be shipped 2-4 weeks after the player’s number is officially confirmed by the NFL.”

He’ll likely end up with No. 15, once the team moves on from quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

As we understand, this is an effort launched by Fanatics, not the Jaguars. As we understand it, the Jaguars didn’t want the effort to sell Tebow jerseys to commence so quickly.

Ultimately, however, it’s not the team’s call. Once the team signed Tebow, Fanatics has the discretion to market and promote his jerseys.

Fanatics also offers “jersey assurance” for any Tebow-related transactions. However, the terms of the feature make it clear that there’s no protection if the player is cut or retires.

So, basically, buyer beware. Assuming buyer even cares.