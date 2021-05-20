Tim Tebow to wear No. 85, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on May 20, 2021, 9:25 AM EDT
Tim Tebow has a new job. He also has a new number. At least for now.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the new tight end on the Jaguars will wear No. 85 for today’s on-field drills.

“That could change, but that’s his number for today,” Rapoport tweeted. It likely will change if/when the Jaguars trade or release quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who currently has No. 15.

To the extent that Jaguars aren’t treating Tebow like the usual 90th man on the roster (and they definitely aren’t), they’ll want to start selling jerseys with his name on them. The sooner they get him in 15, the sooner that can happen.

Or maybe the plan is to sell a bunch of Tebow 85 jerseys for now, and a bunch of Tebow 15 jerseys later. Regardless, football is business and the Jaguars are in the business of making money and this move is much more about business than football.

  1. If Tebow doesnt cut it as a TE, he should slide into the coaching ranks with Meyer. Maybe this is one last shot before that becomes reality. He would be a great mentor and coach for these young men.

    Minshew isn’t going anywhere. Even if they start Lawrence immediately they need a backup and Minshew is dirt-cheap on his current contract which runs through next year. He’s coming off a year where he completed 66% of his passes and had 16 TDs vs 5 interceptions. No way they find anybody better than that with a cap hit of under $900K.

  3. I have zero fandom for Tebow when I say this, but it would be great to cut out the cynicism regarding him. He is a tremendous athlete, and sports teams have tried experiments with great athletes. This website has spoken cynically about Tebow’s baseball performance, but the fact is that after a long long time without steady baseball work Tebow was okay when he started out in the low minors and his .734 OPS (an .800 is when OPS starts to be notably positive, and .734 is rock solid) at AA (the first level of the minors in which competition starts to resemble MLB level) was outright remarkable given the context. A lot of people snickered or even sneered about that “marketing move”, except it turns out that Tebow was a perfect respectable minor league. Only respectable, but still. For reference, I have a cousin who was drafted out of college and went right to the minors, and at the same low-A ball level he hit no better than Tebow did despite Tebow’s long baseball-free period. Yes, it’s unlikely that this TE move will amount to much for Tebow, but it doesn’t have to be outright disrespected. After all, in a world in which a lawyer can become a leading source of NFL news…

  4. I was amazed at how often I saw Tebow Patriots jerseys and I’ve even seen Tebow Eagles jerseys… Amazing since he never made either team…

