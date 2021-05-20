Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara shifting to outside linebacker in Lions’ 3-4

Posted by Charean Williams on May 20, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Detroit Lions
The Lions are shifting to a base 3-4 defense under new coach Dan Campbell. That means Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara are moving to outside linebacker.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash confirmed the moves.

But both players also could remain on the field as traditional hands-down defensive ends in sub packages.

Flowers has nine sacks in two seasons since the Lions made him one of the highest-paid defensive ends with a five-year, $90 million deal in free agency. The Lions, though, are excited about his potential as an outside linebacker.

“He’s got a great skill set for what we’re trying to do,” Wash said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Every one of the players that we have on our defensive roster have a skill set. It’s going to be our job obviously as coaches to put them in that position to be successful, and I think Trey has that skill set as a defensive end in base and also in sub.”

Okwara had a team-high 10 sacks last season as a right end. He spent time as an outside linebacker at Notre Dame.

“Both of them are athletic to do what we ask them to do and I think you’re going to see both of them elevate their game,” Wash said.

4 responses to “Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara shifting to outside linebacker in Lions’ 3-4

  1. trey flowers is not a linebacker.
    but looking forward to the okwara brothers package

  2. Flowers is not a 3-4 olb. If he was, BB would
    have had him as a 3-4 OLB. Flowers is as much a 3-4 OLB as Chandler Jones, even if Flowers is a much better run defender and overall better player.

    Flowers doesn’t have the coverage skills to do it.

  3. As a lions fan I like this. The Mountain we drafted McNeil seems someone who could be a proper NoseT and just lock up the center and a guard. We have no god like rushers at DE who will be lessened by this and it seems to fit the personnel on hand. Now we are going to SUCK this year on the D side. But this concept makes more sense with how we drafted and hopefully will show capacity to grow with better coaching. Still will be a rough rough year on that side of the ball nothing will mitigate that and I don’t buy Goff leading long drives as a rule that flips time of possession and keeps them off the field.

