Tyler Gaffney returning to football, signing with Patriots

Getty Images

In 2018, Tyler Gaffney retired from football to go chase a baseball dream. Almost exactly three years later, Gaffney is returning to football.

The running back is signing with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Gaffney, 30, retired from baseball in March 2019 after hitting .194 in 51 games for Class AA Altonna as a member of the Pirates’ farm system.

Gaffney, a sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2014, has never played a down in the NFL. But he won two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots, spending 2014 on injured reserve and 2016 on the practice squad.

The Jaguars placed Gaffney on injured reserve in 2017.