Washington releases Geron Christian

Getty Images

Washington is moving on from another member of its offensive line.

After a report surfaced that the Football Team was releasing right tackle Morgan Moses, Washington confirmed that move and announced the release of Geron Christian Thursday afternoon.

Christian was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft and appeared in 24 games for the franchise, including six starts at left tackle last year. He played 16 games for Washington in 2019, but made just two starts.

The Football Team recently signed free agent Charles Leno, who served as Chicago’s left tackle for the last five years. And Washington drafted tackle Samuel Cosmi out of Texas in the second round a few weeks ago.