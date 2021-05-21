49ers announce Levi’s Stadium will return to full capacity in 2021

Getty Images

The 49ers were one of 13 teams that played their 2020 home games in front of no fans. This season, the team hopes all 68,500 seats are filled for every home game.

49ers team president Al Guido announced on Twitter that Levi’s Stadium will return to full capacity for 2021.

“This moment has been a long time coming!” Guido tweeted with a statement about the announcement.

The 49ers play their first preseason home game Aug. 14 against the Chiefs. Their first regular-season home game is Sept. 26 against the Packers.

“Not a day goes by that we haven’t missed hearing 49ers fans in Levi’s Stadium and we’re thrilled to be able to fully welcome them back for the upcoming season,” Guido said in his statement. “We want to thank the frontline healthcare workers at Levi’s Stadium who have worked tirelessly to drive the largest vaccination site in California. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve administered nearly 350,000 shots in the name of protecting our community and allowing us to return to the activities and people we love. We’d also like to thank state, county, and local officials for helping to lead us through a tough and unprecedented year. We encourage everyone in our community to get their shot as we get ready to host the Faithful for the upcoming season!”