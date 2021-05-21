49ers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the 49ers will begin the season on the road vs. the Lions. Keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

49ers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Colts, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 8: 10/31 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/15 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 11: 11/21 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Seahawks, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: 12/12 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/23 at Titans, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Packers, Week 7 vs. Colts, Week 13 at Seahawks

Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Rams

Thursday Night Football: Week 16 at Titans

