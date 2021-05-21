49ers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the 49ers will begin the season on the road vs. the Lions. Keep reading to see the 49ers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- 49ers 2020 record: 6-10
- Head coach: Kyle Shanahan
- Key players: Jimmy Garoppolo (QB), Raheem Mostert (RB), Brandon Aiyuk (WR), George Kittle (TE)
- 49ers 2021 NFL draft results
49ers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Colts, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 8: 10/31 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/15 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 11: 11/21 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Vikings, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 at Seahawks, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 14: 12/12 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/23 at Titans, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Texans, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Packers, Week 7 vs. Colts, Week 13 at Seahawks
- Monday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Rams
- Thursday Night Football: Week 16 at Titans