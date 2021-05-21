49ers sign Bennie Fowler, cut Marqise Lee

Getty Images

Let’s hope Marqise Lee didn’t put any money down on a place near the 49ers facility when he signed with the team earlier this week.

Lee signed with the 49ers on May 17, but his run with them ended on Friday. The 49ers announced that they have cut Lee and signed Bennie Fowler.

Fowler went to camp with the Saints and signed to their practice squad in September. He was called up for a couple of games and then added to the active roster on a permanent basis. He caught two passes for 11 yards in five games before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He spent the two previous seasons with the Giants and opened his career with four years in Denver.

Knee injuries and a COVID opt-out last year have limited Lee to six games since the end of the 2017 season. We’ll see if he finds another team willing to give him a little longer to show he can still play.