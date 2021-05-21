Another Tom Brady rookie card is expected to set another record

Getty Images

A so-called “Holy Grail” of Tom Brady‘s rookie cards sold for a record $2.25 million last month. Only it turns out that wasn’t the “Holy Grail.”

Lelands, an online auction house, now has the highest-graded 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket autographed rookie (a BGS MINT 9) up for bid in its Mid-Spring Classic Auction. The current bid is $1.108 million with two weeks left in the auction.

The card is expected to become the most expensive football card ever, surpassing the one sold to an anonymous buyer April 2.

James Park, a known card collector and Brady fan, purchased a Brady rookie card for a record $1.32 million in March.

That record was broken last month, and now, the price is expected to rise again.