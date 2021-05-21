As expected, Tim Tebow sells

USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning, Tim Tebow returned to the NFL. Within an hour or so, Fanatics began selling Tebow items.

Already, Tebow is moving merchandise.

Under the “new gear” category, the top five selections are all Tebow related. The top three jerseys carry Tebow’s name.

It’s no surprise. Tebow has remained incredibly popular among football fans despite not playing football for years. And the controversy as to whether he deserves to be on a 90-man roster will serve only to persuade Tebowmaniacs to show their support by purchasing a jersey.

Thus, even though Tebow jerseys may be seen only in the stands and not on the field in 2021, there apparently will be plenty of them.