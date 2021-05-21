Bears schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bears will begin the season on the road vs. the Rams. Keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Bears 2020 record: 8-8
- Head coach: Matt Nagy
- Key players: Justin Fields (QB), Allen Robinson (WR), Khalil Mack (OLB)
- Bears 2021 NFL draft results
Bears schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/24 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/8 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/25 at Lions, 12:30 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/12 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 15: 12/20 vs. Vikings, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 16: 12/26 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Giants, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Rams, Week 14 at Packers
- Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Steelers
- Thursday Night Football: Week12 at Lions
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 at Lions
