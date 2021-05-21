Bears schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bears will begin the season on the road vs. the Rams. Keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Bears schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Rams, 8:20 P M , NBC

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/8 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/25 at Lions, 12:30 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/12 at Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/20 vs. Vikings, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 16: 12/26 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Giants, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Rams, Week 14 at Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 9 at Steelers

Thursday Night Football: Week12 at Lions

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 at Lions

