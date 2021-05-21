Bills schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bills will begin the season at home vs. the Steelers. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Bills schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Steelers1 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 6: 10/18 at Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/25 at Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 13: 12/6 vs. Patriots, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 15:  vs. Panthers, Date, time, and TV TBD
  • Week 16: 12/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 1/2, vs. Falcons, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9, vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs, Week 12 at Saints
  • Monday Night Football: Week 6 at Titans, Week 13 vs. Patriots
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 12 at Saints
  • Thanksgiving NFL game: Week 12 at Saints

