Bills schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bills will begin the season at home vs. the Steelers. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Bills schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Steelers , 1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 6: 10/18 at Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/25 at Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: 12/6 vs. Patriots, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 14: 12/12 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: vs. Panthers, Date, time, and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2, vs. Falcons, Fox

Week 18: 1/9, vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs, Week 12 at Saints

Monday Night Football: Week 6 at Titans, Week 13 vs. Patriots

Thursday Night Football: Week 12 at Saints

Thanksgiving NFL game: Week 12 at Saints

