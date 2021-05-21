Bills schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bills will begin the season at home vs. the Steelers. Keep reading to see the Bills’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Bills 2020 record: 13-3
- Head coach: Sean McDermott
- Key players: Josh Allen (QB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Zack Moss (RB), Devin Singletary (RB)
- Bills 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Bills schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 6: 10/18 at Titans, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/7 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/14 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/25 at Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: 12/6 vs. Patriots, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 14: 12/12 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 15: vs. Panthers, Date, time, and TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/26 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2, vs. Falcons, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9, vs. Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Chiefs, Week 12 at Saints
- Monday Night Football: Week 6 at Titans, Week 13 vs. Patriots
- Thursday Night Football: Week 12 at Saints
- Thanksgiving NFL game: Week 12 at Saints