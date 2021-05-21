Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager George Paton continued reshaping the team’s personnel department on Friday.

The Broncos announced that Darren Mougey has been promoted to director of player personnel. He was the assistant director of college scouting last year and previously worked for the team as a scout in the western region.

“Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive,” Paton said in a statement. “Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities. We’re fortunate to have Darren leading our pro and college scouting while also being a sounding board on all roster decisions.”

Mike Klis of KUSA points out that Mougey is 6’6″, so he’s unlikely to have any problem with obstructed views amid groups of scouts evaluating prospects.

The Broncos also hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations/special advisor to the General Manager, Roman Phifer as senior personnel executive, and Sae Woon Jo as western national scout this week.