Broncos schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Broncos will begin the season on the road vs. the Giants. Keep reading to see the Broncos’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Broncos schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Giants, 4:25 PM , Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Jets, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/21 at Browns, 8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Washington Football Team, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/5 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Lions, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Bengals, 4:05 PM CBS

Week 16: 12/26 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 7 at Browns

