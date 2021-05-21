Broncos schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Broncos will begin the season on the road vs. the Giants. Keep reading to see the Broncos’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Broncos 2020 record: 5-11
- Head coach: Vic Fangio
- Key players: Drew Lock (QB), Melvin Gordon (RB), Jerry Jeudy (WR)
- Broncos 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Broncos schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Jets, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/21 at Browns, 8:20 PM, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Washington Football Team, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/7 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Eagles, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/5 at Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Lions, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Bengals, 4:05 PM CBS
- Week 16: 12/26 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 at Browns
RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule .