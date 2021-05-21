Browns schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Browns will begin the season on the road vs. the Chiefs. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Browns 2020 record: 11-5
- Head coach: Kevin Stefanski
- Key players: Baker Mayfield (QB), Odell Beckham Jr. (WR), Nick Chubb (RB), Jarvis Landry (WR), Myles Garrett (DE)
- Browns 2021 NFL draft results
Browns schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Houston, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at Vikings, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/21 vs. Broncos, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/7 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/14 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/28 at Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 13: BYE
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Raiders, time & TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/25 at Packers, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 17: 1/3 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 12 at Ravens
- Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Steelers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Broncos
- Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Packers