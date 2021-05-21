Browns schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Browns will begin the season on the road vs. the Chiefs. Keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Browns schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Chiefs , 4:25 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Houston, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at Vikings, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Cardinals, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/21 vs. Broncos, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 at Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Raiders, time & TV TBD

Week 16: 12/25 at Packers, 4:30 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 17: 1/3 at Steelers, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 12 at Ravens

Monday Night Football: Week 17 at Steelers

Thursday Night Football: Week 7 vs. Broncos

Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Packers

