Browns sign Connor Davis

After waiving one tight end on Thursday, the Browns have added another on Friday.

Cleveland signed Connor Davis, a 6-foot-7 tight end out of Stony Brook.

Davis spent much of last season on the Jets practice squad in 2020, but did not appear in a game. He also played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020 and the Alliance of American Football’s Birmingham Iron in 2019.

Davis appeared in 41 games at Stony Brook. Though he was primarily a tight end for the program, he also made appearance as offensive tackle and defensive end.