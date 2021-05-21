Browns sign fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have another 2021 draft pick officially under contract.

Cleveland signed fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai, the club announced on Friday.

The defensive tackle was the 132nd overall pick in this year’s draft out of Ohio State. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2020 after registering 3.0 sacks in seven games as a junior for the Buckeyes.

The Browns now has five of their eight draft picks signed to their standard four-year deals. Their first three selections — cornerback Greg Newsome, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz — are left to put pen to paper.