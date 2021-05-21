Buccaneers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Buccaneers will begin the season at home vs. the Cowboys. Keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Buccaneers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/9 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Dolphins,1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/14 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Bears, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 at Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/14 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/22 vs. Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 12: 11/28 at Colts, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 16: 12/26 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Patriots, Week 15 vs. Saints,

Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Giants

Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys, Week 6 at Eagles

