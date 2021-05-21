Buccaneers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Buccaneers will begin the season at home vs. the Cowboys. Keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

RELATED2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule 

Buccaneers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/9 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/26 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Dolphins,1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/14 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs. Bears, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: BYE
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/22 vs. Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 12: 11/28 at Colts, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 16: 12/26 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Patriots, Week 15 vs. Saints,
  • Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Giants
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys, Week 6 at Eagles

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule 