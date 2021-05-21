Buccaneers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Buccaneers will begin the season at home vs. the Cowboys. Keep reading to see the Buccaneers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Buccaneers 2020 record: 11-5
- Head coach: Bruce Arians
- Key players: Tom Brady (QB), Ronald Jones II (RB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Antonio Brown (RB)
- Buccaneers 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Buccaneers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/9 vs. Cowboys, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at Patriots, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Dolphins,1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/14 at Eagles, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Bears, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 at Saints, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/14 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/22 vs. Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 12: 11/28 at Colts, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Saints, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 16: 12/26 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Patriots, Week 15 vs. Saints,
- Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Giants
- Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Cowboys, Week 6 at Eagles