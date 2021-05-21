Cardinals schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Cardinals will begin the season on the road vs. the Titans. Keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Cardinals schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Vikings, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 vs. 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 at Browns, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Texans, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/28 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 9: 11/7 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: 12/5 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/13 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 15: 12/19 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/25 vs. Colts, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 1/2 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Rams

Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Packers

Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Colts

