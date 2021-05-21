Cardinals schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Cardinals will begin the season on the road vs. the Titans. Keep reading to see the Cardinals’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Cardinals 2020 record: 8-8
- Head coach: Kliff Kingsbury
- Key players: Kyler Murray (QB), DeAndre Hopkins (WR), Christian Kirk (WR), J.J. Watt (DE)
- Cardinals 2021 NFL draft results
Cardinals schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Vikings, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 at Browns, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Texans, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/28 vs. Packers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 9: 11/7 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/21 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: 12/5 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/13 vs. Rams, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 15: 12/19 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/25 vs. Colts, 8:15 PM, NFL Network
- Week 17: 1/2 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Rams
- Thursday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Packers
- Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Colts