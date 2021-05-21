Cardinals sign Antoine Wesley

USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury is calling on a familiar face to join his team’s wide receiving corps.

The Cardinals announced on Friday that they’ve signed wide receiver Antoine Wesley, who played his college ball under Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

Wesley entered the league in 2019 with the Ravens as a college free agent. He spent that season on Baltimore’s practice squad. But he was on injured reserve all last season with a shoulder injury.

He caught 98 passes for 1,547 yards with nine touchdowns at Texas Tech.

Arizona now has 13 wide receivers on its roster, led by DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and Rondale Moore. Larry Fitzgerald has not announced whether he intends to play in 2021 or retire. But if he decides to play it appears it’ll likely be elsewhere.