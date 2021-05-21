Chase Edmonds: I’ve got to make the most of chance to be lead back

Getty Images

Chase Edmonds has been a productive complement to David Johnson and Kenyan Drake in the Cardinals backfield over the last three years, but neither of them will be in Arizona this year.

That leaves Edmonds with a chance to play a role that he has never played on a regular basis in the NFL. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has expressed confidence that Edmonds can be a lead back and Edmonds made it clear in a recent interview that he’s going to seize the chance to prove his coach right.

“It’s now or never,” Edmonds said, via the team’s website. “I’ve finally got my opportunity really and truly in front of me to have a pretty big role in this offense. It’s something I’ve been dying for, praying for, since my first three years in the NFL. It seemed like it would never happen, but I’ve finally got this opportunity, and I’ve got to make the most of it. I’m ready to run through a damn wall. I’m really ready to prove myself right. People don’t understand how bad. I get what people are saying. . . . I’m going to go out there and I’m going to ball out this year.”

The Cardinals did sign James Conner as a free agent, but a strong offseason and training camp for Edmonds should ensure that the former Steeler fills the complementary role this time around.