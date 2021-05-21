Chiefs schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Chiefs will begin the season at home vs. the Browns. Keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Chiefs schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Browns, 4:25 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 at Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 6: 10/17 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 11/1 vs. Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 at Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/16 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 2 at Ravens, Week 5 vs. Bills, Week 10 at Raiders

Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Giants

Thursday Night Football: Week 15 at Chargers

