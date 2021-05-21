Chiefs schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Chiefs will begin the season at home vs. the Browns. Keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Chiefs 2020 record: 14-2
- Head coach: Andy Reid
- Key players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Travis Kelce (TE)
- Chiefs 2021 NFL draft results
Chiefs schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Browns, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 at Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 6: 10/17 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 11/1 vs. Giants, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Packers, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 at Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 15: 12/16 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Steelers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 2 at Ravens, Week 5 vs. Bills, Week 10 at Raiders
- Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Giants
- Thursday Night Football: Week 15 at Chargers
