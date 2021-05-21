Colts schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Colts will begin the season at home vs. the Seahawks. Keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Colts schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Seahawks , 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 at Dolphins, 1 PM CBS

Week 5: 10/11 at Ravens, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/4 vs. Jets, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Patriots, time and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/25 at Cardinals, 8:15 PM, NFL Network

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 7 at 49ers

Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Ravens

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Jets

Christmas Day: Week 16 at Cardinals

