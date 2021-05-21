Colts schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Colts will begin the season at home vs. the Seahawks. Keep reading to see the Colts’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Colts schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Seahawks1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/26 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Dolphins, 1 PM CBS
  • Week 5: 10/11 at Ravens, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: 10/24 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/4 vs. Jets, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 10: 11/14 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Patriots, time and TV TBD
  • Week 16: 12/25 at Cardinals, 8:15 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 7 at 49ers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Ravens 
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Jets
  • Christmas Day: Week 16 at Cardinals

