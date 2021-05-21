Cowboys schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Cowboys will begin the season on the road vs. the Buccaneers. Keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Cowboys 2020 record: 6-10
- Head coach: Mike McCarthy
- Key players: Dak Prescott (QB), Ezekiel Elliot (RB), Amari Cooper (WR), CeeDee Lamb (WR)
- Cowboys 2021 NFL draft results
Cowboy schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/9 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 2: 9/19 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/27 vs. Eagles, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 at Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: 10/31 at Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11:11/21 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/25 vs. Raiders, 4:30 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/2 at Saints, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
- Week 14: 12/12 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 17: 1/2 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 8 at Vikings, Week 16 vs. Washington Football Team
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles
- Thursday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 12 at Raiders, Week 13 at Saints
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Raiders
