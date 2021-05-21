Cowboys schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 21, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Cowboys will begin the season on the road vs. the Buccaneers. Keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Cowboy schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/9 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/27 vs. Eagles, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/17 at Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: 11/14 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 11:11/21 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/25 vs. Raiders, 4:30 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/2 at Saints, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/19 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 8 at Vikings, Week 16 vs. Washington Football Team
  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 12 at Raiders, Week 13 at Saints 
  • Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Raiders

