Cowboys schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Cowboys will begin the season on the road vs. the Buccaneers. Keep reading to see the Cowboys’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Cowboy schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/9 at Buccaneers, 8:20 P M , NBC

Week 2: 9/19 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/27 vs. Eagles, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Giants, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 at Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/31 at Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/25 vs. Raiders, 4:30 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/2 at Saints, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon

Week 14: 12/12 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 17: 1/2 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 at Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Sunday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 8 at Vikings, Week 16 vs. Washington Football Team

Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Eagles

Thursday Night Football: Week 1 at Buccaneers, Week 12 at Raiders, Week 13 at Saints

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Raiders

