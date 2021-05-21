Darius Slay: DeVonta Smith will win a lot of 1-on-1 matchups

Getty Images

Questions about how wide receiver Devonta Smith‘s size will impact his chances of NFL success were asked before he was drafted 10th overall by the Eagles and they’ve continued to come after that selection.

Cornerback Darius Slay fielded one such query while streaming on Twitch recently. Slay said he’s had a chance to work with Smith a little and feels confident that the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner will remain a productive player at the professional level.

“What’s my take on Smith’s size? I ain’t worried,” Slay said, via USAToday.com. “Worked with him the other day a little bit, talking to him about a little ball. He’s heading in the right direction. He knows what he’s talking about, he knows how to win 1-on-1 matchups, and that’s what we need from our receiving corps right now. I think he’ll win a lot of 1-on-1 matchups. I’m not going to be shocked about it. Y’all might be shocked about it.”

Anything Slay can do in practice to help Smith win those battles come the fall will be welcomed by an Eagles Offense that’s been looking for a jolt to their receiving corps for a while.