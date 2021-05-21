Despite criticism and challenges, NFLPA’s push against offseason program is working

May 21, 2021
At first blush, the NFL Player Association’s effort to get players to not volunteer to show up for voluntary workouts seemed destined to fail, badly. And some would say that it has, given the percentage of players who are showing up and participating — and in light of the intense pushback from agents regarding the notion that rookies would stay away.

Agent Harold Lewis, who spoke out directly to the union about the expectation that rookie wouldn’t show up for voluntary workouts, repeated his concerns in comments to Ken Belson of the New York Times.

“When you’re talking about rookies, whether it’s the first pick or Mr. Irrelevant, to tell them not to show up, I don’t understand it,” Lewis told Belson, adding that it’s “complete insanity” for rookies to stay away. “And for an undrafted player, it’s suicidal.”

It’s problematic for certain veterans in compromising positions, like Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James. He left the Denver facility at the recommendation of the union, suffered an injury while working out on his own, was cut with a non-football injury designation, and now must file a grievance if he hopes to recover some or all of that lost pay.

Although Belson’s article paints the effort as a failure (“After a Workout Push, the N.F.L. Players Union Falls Flat” is the headline to the item), the truth is that the union has secured concessions, one team at a time.

We’ve mentioned some of them previously. The Colts scrapped multiple OTA weeks and canceled the mandatory minicamp. The Eagles did the same. The Bears dumped 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. Other teams have made changes, too.

This figures to be a multi-year effort by the union, with players either taking advantage of their ability to boycott non-mandatory sessions or using that as leverage to persuade teams to do less during the offseason program. As more and more teams make changes, other teams may become inclined to do it. Eventually, meaningful changes will have happened beyond the confines of collective bargaining.

And collective bargaining remains at the heart of this. Although the owners don’t care if players show up for voluntary offseason programs, the owners have the existence, duration, and intensity of the programs in their cache of potential concessions.

Eventually, the league will try to get the NFLPA to agree to 18 regular-season games. Reductions to the offseason become obvious inducements for such a deal. If teams individually start making those reductions on their own in order to get players to show up for voluntary drills, those terms become far less valuable when the league is negotiating on behalf of all of them.

So even if rookies show up and even if players like Ja’Wuan James should have, the reality is that the union’s approach quietly is working, one team at a time. In order to tell the whole story about this effort, that angle can’t be ignored.

  1. Former Broncos James and Hamilton are apparently acceptable collateral damage in the eyes of the NFLPA. They need to step up and help out those two players for toeing the company line.

  2. Hate to say it but maybe they need more practices. The quality of play and football has been on a steady decline for over a decade. Hard for wage earners like me to want to hear a bunch of whining from millionaires playing a game about how they have to show up to work and actually you know work…

  3. I’m not sure what the players are accomplishing by not showing up. This whole stay away movement never made sense from the start.

  4. Any “victory” will be temporary. When contracts are renewed and the “workout bonus” becomes code for a higher percentage of your contract will be based on showing up for off season work.

  5. Honestly, what difference does it make to the players who choose to stay away to have others show up? Are the ones who stay away worried they’ll be overtaken by the ones who show up? Why is “unity” on this so important? If you’re worried about getting passed on the depth chart by a player who puts forth the effort to show up, then it’s simple – show up, too. This is your job. Show up for work.

  6. I wouldn’t call 3 teams shifting their workout schedule a bit as “working.” Especially as most players with every team are showing up for team workouts, in defiance of NFLPA directives.

    The NFLPA leadership has a willful misunderstanding of the value of off-season workouts, which does a disservice to both players and the league. This is it:

    Player workout everyday during the off-season. This is part of their multi-million dollar job if they want to keep it. It’s also something they want to do to be at their best and compete for championships.

    The question is whether to workout at team facilities, which provides guarantees to their multi-million dollar salaries should they get injured, and allows for team building with other players, or to workout somewhere else without those benefits.

    The NFLPA is advocating all members choose the latter, which makes no sense.

    For their union member’s, whose best interests they’re supposed to be representing, they are risking total loss of pay, in a very short but highly paid career in the NFL- for which they’ve worked all their lives. The average length of an NFL player career is 3 years.

    For the league, it’s also a disservice as keeping players away from team facilities and voluntary workouts together as that means less team building, less practice at fundamental tasks, installing the playbook, etc., etc., which means a poorer product on the field. Bad teams sell fewer tickets, draw fewer viewers, and sell less merchandise. Bad players have shorter careers and get paid less.

    Retired veterans have spoken about how valuable off-season workouts are in team building and ultimately better performance on the field, which most active players know as well. That’s why guys like Tom Brady and others schedule time with other players to workout and build chemistry together during the off-season on their own. It’s what you do if you want to win championships, rather than waste your short NFL career as a casualty in a pointless union squabble.

  7. let em keep pushing. teams will then take more serious looks at those that show. when some mid-tier vets start getting cut for not showing up to let a younger, cheaper, almost-as-good rookie have the spot, you’ll see things change

