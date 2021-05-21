DJ Moore will wear No. 2 in 2021

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is going to have a new look for the 2021 season.

Moore is switching his jersey to No. 2 after the NFL relaxed rules about which players can wear single-digit numbers. Moore had worn No. 12 for his first three seasons with the team.

Players who switch numbers have to buy out the inventory of jerseys with their old number that were made for merchandise sales.

“It wasn’t hard, I think it’ll be a good investment in the long run,” Moore said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “I think single digits look good on me because that’s what I wore my whole life. And plus, it’s something new.”

Moore wore No. 1 while in college, but said that his “first ever real number” was the No. 2 he wore during little league when he was five years old.