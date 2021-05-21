Dolphins schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will begin the season on the road vs. the Patriots. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Dolphins 2020 record: 10-6
- Head coach: Brian Flores
- Key players: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), DeVante Parker (WR), Xavien Howard (CB)
- Dolphins 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Dolphins schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Patriots, 4:25 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Bills, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 6: 10/17 at Jaguars, 9:30 AM, CBS
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/31 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/11 vs. Ravens, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
- Week 11: 11/21 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: vs. Jets, date, time, and TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/27 at Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 17: 1/2, at Titans, 1 PM CBS
- Week 18: 1/9, vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 16 at Saints
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Ravens