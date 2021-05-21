Dolphins schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Dolphins will begin the season on the road vs. the Patriots. Keep reading to see the Dolphins’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Dolphins schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Patriots , 4:25 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Bills, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Buccaneers, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 at Jaguars, 9:30 AM, CBS

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Texans, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/11 vs. Ravens, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon

Week 11: 11/21 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Jets, date, time, and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/27 at Saints, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 17: 1/2, at Titans, 1 PM CBS

Week 18: 1/9, vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 16 at Saints

Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Ravens

