Eagles schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Eagles will begin the season on the road vs. the Falcons. Keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Eagles schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Falcons, 1 P M , Fox

Week 2: 9/19 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/27 at Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/14 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 7: 10/24 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Washington Football Team, time and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 3 at Cowboys

Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

