Eagles schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Eagles will begin the season on the road vs. the Falcons. Keep reading to see the Eagles’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Eagles schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/27 at Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/14 vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 7: 10/24 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/28 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Washington Football Team, time and TV TBD
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 at Cowboys
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

