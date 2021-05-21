Falcons schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Falcons will begin the season at home vs. the Eagles. Keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Falcons 2020 record: 4-12
- Head coach: Arthur Smith
- Key players: Matt Ryan (QB), Calvin Ridley (WR)
- Falcons 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Falcons schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/19 at Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Jets, 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/24 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: 11/7 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 10: 11/14 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 12: 11/28 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/12 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 16: 12/26 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Patriots