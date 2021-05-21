Falcons schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Falcons will begin the season at home vs. the Eagles. Keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Falcons schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/19 at Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Jets, 9:30 AM, NFL Network
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: 10/24 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 10/31 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 9: 11/7 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 11: 11/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
  • Week 12: 11/28 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/5 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/19 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS 
  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Patriots

