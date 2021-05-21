Falcons schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Falcons will begin the season at home vs. the Eagles. Keep reading to see the Falcons’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Falcons schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/19 at Buccaneers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 3: 9/26 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Jets, 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/24 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: 11/7 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 10: 11/14 at Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/18 vs. Patriots, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 12: 11/28 at Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/12 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 at 49ers, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/26 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Bills, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Patriots

