Giants schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Giants will begin the season at home vs. the Broncos. Keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Giants 2020 record: 6-10
- Head coach: Joe Judge
- Key players: Daniel Jones (QB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Sterling Shepard (WR), Evan Engram (TE)
- Giants 2021 NFL draft results
Giants schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/16 at Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 4: 10/3 at Saints,1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/24 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 11/1 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 9: 11/7 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11:11/22 at Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 12: 11/28 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 14: 12/12 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/26 at Eagles,1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Chiefs, Week 11 at Buccaneers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Washington Football TEam
