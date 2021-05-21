Giants schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

NFL: NOV 24 Giants at Bears
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Giants will begin the season at home vs. the Broncos. Keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Giants schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 2: 9/16 at Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 10/3 at Saints,1 PM, Fox
  • Week 5: 10/10 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 7: 10/24 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 8: 11/1 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11:11/22 at Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, Fox
  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 16: 12/26 at Eagles,1 PM, Fox
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Chiefs, Week 11 at Buccaneers
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Washington Football TEam

