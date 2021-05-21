Giants schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Giants will begin the season at home vs. the Broncos. Keep reading to see the Giants’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule

Giants schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. Broncos, 4:25 P M , Fox

Week 2: 9/16 at Washington Football Team, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 10/3 at Saints,1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 at Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Rams, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 vs. Panthers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 8: 11/1 at Chiefs, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Raiders, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: 11/22 at Buccaneers, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 at Dolphins, 1 PM, Fox

Week 14: 12/12 at Chargers, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Cowboys, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/26 at Eagles,1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Bears, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Washington Football Team, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Chiefs, Week 11 at Buccaneers

Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Washington Football TEam

RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule .