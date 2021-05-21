Jaguars schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Jaguars will begin the season on the road vs. the Texans. Keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more. 

Jaguars schedule 2021 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/12 at Texans1 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 4: 9/30 at Bengals, 8:20 PM, NFL Network
  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Dolphins, 9:30 AM, CBS
  • Week 7: BYE
  • Week 8: 10/31 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Bills, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/14 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/21 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 13: 12/5 at Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS
  • Week 14: 12/12 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 16: 12/26 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 1/2 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
  • Week 18: 1/9 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals

