Jaguars schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Jaguars will begin the season on the road vs. the Texans. Keep reading to see the Jaguars’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Jaguars schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Texans , 1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 4: 9/30 at Bengals, 8:20 PM, NFL Network

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Dolphins, 9:30 AM, CBS

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: 10/31 at Seahawks, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/7 vs. Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/14 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/28 vs. Falcons, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/5 at Rams, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 at Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/26 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 at Bengals

