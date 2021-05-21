Jaguars sign fourth-rounder Jay Tufele

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed a fourth member of their 2021 draft class on Friday.

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele is the latest player to agree to a four-year deal with the team. Five more picks remain unsigned, including first-rounders Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Tufele, who was selected with the first pick of the fifth round, had 64 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 24 games at USC in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rookie will join a defensive tackle group that also includes Taven Bryan, DaVon Hamilton, Malcom Brown, Daniel Ross, Doug Costin, and Daniel Ekuale.