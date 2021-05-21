Jaguars ST coordinator Brian Schneider taking leave for personal reasons

Getty Images

A member of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s staff is taking some time away from the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the job for personal reasons. The report notes that he has the full support of the Jaguars.

Schneider also stepped away from his role with the Seahawks for personal reasons during the 2020 season. He returned to the team, but current Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo remained in the job.

Carlos Polk is the assistant special teams coach in Jacksonville and will presumably be taking on more responsibilities while Schneider is away from the team.