Jets schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Jets will begin the season on the road vs. the Panthers. Keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Jets 2020 record: 2-14
- Head coach: Robert Saleh
- Key players: Zach Wilson (QB), Jamison Crowder (WR), Denzel Mims (WR)
- Jets 2021 NFL draft results
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Jets schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 at Panthers, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/19 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 3: 9/26 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/10 vs. Falcons, 9:30 AM, NFL Network
- Week 6: BYE
- Week 7: 10/24 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 9: 11/4 at Colts, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon
- Week 10: 11/14 vs. Bills, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 11: 11/21 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/28 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 13: 12/5 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/12 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 15: at Dolphins, date, time, and TV TBD
- Week 16: 12/26 vs Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 1/2, vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9, at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Colts