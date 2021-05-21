Jets schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Jets will begin the season on the road vs. the Panthers. Keep reading to see the Jets’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Jets schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 at Panthers , 1 PM , CBS

Week 2: 9/19 vs. Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 3: 9/26 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Falcons, 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: 10/24 at Patriots, 1 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/4 at Colts, 8:20 PM, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Week 10: 11/14 vs. Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/21 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/28 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/5 at Eagles, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 vs. Saints, 1 PM, Fox

Week 15: at Dolphins, date, time, and TV TBD

Week 16: 12/26 vs Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 17: 1/2, vs. Buccaneers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9, at Bills, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 9 at Colts

