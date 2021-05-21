Lions schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Lions will begin the season at home vs. the 49ers. Keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Lions schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/12 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 2: 9/20 at Packers, 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 3: 9/26 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/3 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

Week 5: 10/10 at Vikings,1 PM, Fox

Week 6: 10/17 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 7: 10/24 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 8: 10/31 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: 11/14 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox

Week 11: 11/21 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox

Week 12: 11/25 vs. Bears, 12:30 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/5 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/12 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox

Week 15: 12/19 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox

Week 16: 12/26 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/2 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 18: 1/9 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Packers

Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Bears

Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bears

