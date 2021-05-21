Lions schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Lions will begin the season at home vs. the 49ers. Keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
- Lions 2020 record: 5-11
- Head coach: Dan Campbell
- Key players: Jared Goff (QB), T. J. Hockenson (TE), Penei Sewell (OT)
- Lions 2021 NFL draft results
Lions schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/12 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 2: 9/20 at Packers, 8:15 PM, ESPN
- Week 3: 9/26 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/3 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 5: 10/10 at Vikings,1 PM, Fox
- Week 6: 10/17 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 7: 10/24 at Rams, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 8: 10/31 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 9: BYE
- Week 10: 11/14 at Steelers, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 11: 11/21 at Browns, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 12: 11/25 vs. Bears, 12:30 PM, Fox
- Week 13: 12/5 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, CBS
- Week 14: 12/12 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, Fox
- Week 15: 12/19 vs. Cardinals, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 16: 12/26 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
- Week 17: 1/2 at Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
- Week 18: 1/9 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 at Packers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Bears
- Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bears